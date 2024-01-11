.

Pitch Oregon 2024: Another chance to share your amazing startup — and potentially win some cash

Rick Turoczy on January 11, 2024

It’s that time of year. Time for a whole new round of pitch competitions. Next up is TiE Oregon with its annual startup pitch competition, Pitch Oregon. But it’s not a pitch competition without startups pitching. And your startup could be one of them. If you apply before January 31, 2024.

Pitch Oregon is entering another year, showcasing the talent and innovation of Pacific Northwest and California founders. Each year, Pitch Oregon brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors, creating a collaborative and dynamic environment for launching startups on their growth journeys.

We are interested in high-growth, traded-sector, technology, and/or tech-enabled companies looking for funding in three categories:

(1) Pre-seed, (2) Seed, and (3) Impact. Applicants will self-select which category to apply for.

For more information or to apply, visit Pitch Oregon 2024.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!