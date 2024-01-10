How and why to use Calagator for Portland tech events… whether you’re an event organizer or not

It’s been heartening to see the traffic pick up on Calagator — the aggregated tech calendar for Portland. But that increased activity isn’t going to dissuade me from trying to convince even more people to take advantage of that amazing resource.

Because it’s awesome.

What’s Calagator, you ask? Calagator is a project that was started by some Portland folks who were frustrated with having to visit umpteen event sites to figure out what was happening on any given week, so they built a repository to aggregate all of those events into one central resource.

This has a number of benefits:

For event attendees , Calagator… Provides one spot to check for events, regardless of where they’re posted or hosted Organizes events by topic to make it easy to find the events they want Helps delineate free events from paid events Gives them an idea of how busy — or unbusy — any given week may be

, Calagator… For event organizers , Calagator… Provides increased visibility for their events throughout the community Allows them to schedule events for times that aren’t already overbooked Gives them a perspective on other events that are being hosted Allows them to research the history of events in the Portland tech community — potentially inspiring ideas for new events

, Calagator…

But perhaps the greatest beauty of Calagator is that anyone can add events. So you don’t have to be the lead organizer in order to highlight amazing activities in the tech community. If you’re attending an event, it’s likely someone else would be interested, as well. So even attendees should take the opportunity to ensure their events are there.

Finally, I rely on Calagator as the primary resource for events to promote here, in the newsletter, and on the podcast. So by keeping Calagator full of events, you’re making my job easier. Thank you.

For more information or to add an event of your own, please consider visiting Calagator.

