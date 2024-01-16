PitchBlack 2024 is sold out

Look. I tried to tell you. I said to get your tickets as quickly as you could. Because I knew this would happen. PitchBlack 2024 is officially sold out.

As PitchBlack founder Stephen Green shared on LinkedIn:

It looks like folks decided to use the time indoors the last few days to get tickets for PitchBlack. With a little over three weeks until the event, tickets are SOLD OUT. Now your best chance of coming is to make friends with one of our sponsors who has tickets or join the wait-list below and how some more become available.

That said, all hope is not lost. There’s a waitlist. In case one of these coveted tickets becomes available before the event on February 7, 2024.

