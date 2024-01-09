PitchBlack 2024: Who was selected to pitch, this year…?

When we last joined our heroes, we learned that there were more than 200 applications for PitchBlack 2024. That’s a lot of applications. And a lot of the work for the review committee. But they persevered. And now, we know who will be taking the stage for PitchBlack 2024. So who got the nod?

Well, thanks to our friend Malia Spencer at the Portland Business Journal, we now know which 10 companies will be pitching, this year:

The ABC Travel Network

Bloom Agency

Flourish Spices & African Food

Holla School

Lion Speaks

Mister OK’s Essentials

Pacmodo

Rockridge

Sunrise Books

Upland Autowerks

So what do they do? I don’t know. You’ll have to show up and watch them pitch. Where are they from? Are they all Portland companies? I don’t know. You’ll have to show up and watch them pitch. (Or you can watch last week’s recap where I reveal how many companies are from Portland.)

But long story short, please come watch these folks pitch. Tickets are still available. Barely. So please act fast. Because it would be great to see you there. And I’m sure these folks would love to have you in the audience.

So head on over to PitchBlack, grab a ticket, and we’ll see you over in Beaverton on February 7, 2024.

