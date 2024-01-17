Weather pre-empts meetups: Demolicious and Bootstrap Founders move to next week

As predicted, many of us woke up to shallacking of ice all over everything, this morning. Which is why a couple of in person events made the early decision to reschedule to next week. Specifically, Demolicious and Bootstrap Founders.

Demolicious will keep the Wednesday slot, but it will now be taking place on January 24, 2024

Bootstrap Founders Connect will move to Friday, January 26, 2024

As always, make sure to check Calagator for the latest event information. Or talk to Rosie about what’s happening in the startup community that may be of interest.

Stay safe. Stay warm. Stay dry. The melt appears to be headed our way.

