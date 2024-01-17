.

Weather pre-empts meetups: Demolicious and Bootstrap Founders move to next week

Rick Turoczy on January 17, 2024

As predicted, many of us woke up to shallacking of ice all over everything, this morning. Which is why a couple of in person events made the early decision to reschedule to next week. Specifically, Demolicious and Bootstrap Founders.

  • Demolicious will keep the Wednesday slot, but it will now be taking place on January 24, 2024
  • Bootstrap Founders Connect will move to Friday, January 26, 2024

As always, make sure to check Calagator for the latest event information. Or talk to Rosie about what’s happening in the startup community that may be of interest.

Stay safe. Stay warm. Stay dry. The melt appears to be headed our way.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!