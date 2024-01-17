UpStart Collective teases new 70,000 sq ft Westside location

When it comes to early stage venture scale tech startups, UpStart Collective has rapidly become a hub of activity, events, and coworking for the Portland startup community. But apparently, they have even bigger plans than the current Eastside location. Listening to their last podcast of 2023, UpStart cofounder Josh Carter discusses a potential growth of the footprint — to the tune of 70,000 square feet on the Westside.

“As far the UpStart [Collective goes], there’s some really positive discussions about taking it from 4,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet, which would be remarkable,” said Josh. “I think we’re slowly… slowly but surely changing that mindset of ‘We’re in Portland. We know how to do it the Portland way,’ which clearly for the last 20 years hasn’t really worked. There’s more appetite to be like, ‘Let’s see how this plays out.’ And I think 2024 is going to be the feeder or the start of that.”

Mark Grimes, cohost of the UpStart Collective podcast, also hinted at the formation of “a fund.”

Then, on the next episode, Josh revealed even more detail. That 70,000 sq ft…? It’s on the Westside — through a partnership with Portland State University. And that’s an “and” not an “or.” Both locations will apparently be available.

“This is going to change the game,” Josh said.

Again, not a lot of details at the moment. Might make sense to subscribe to the UpStart Collective podcast to stay in the loop on this as things play out.

