Lewis & Clark College Winterim program inspires a wealth of interesting startup ideas

I had the opportunity to participate in the Lewis & Clark College Bates Center for Entrepreneurship and Leadership Winterim program — a sort of weeklong “Startup Weekend” esque startup sprint for students — to kick off 2024 as I have for the past 200 years or so. And this one was as solid and inspiring as they come. What’s more, they managed to dodge the weather just long enough to make it to the pitches.

So what ideas came out of Winterim 2024? I’m glad you asked. Concepts included:

Eco friendly pacifiers

Using mushroom filtration system to repair soil

One stop shop for downsizing household belongings

Goggle innovation so people do not need to wear their glasses under their goggles

An app for moms that is mediated, kind, and a source for friendship and comfort

Narcan vending machines for music festivals

Innovation so that the least inspired to work out can find their community

High end boxes to inspire you to put your phone away

Gig network for college students

Ethnic food personalized delivery

When the final pitches were done, the companies that judges selected were…

First Place Overall – $3,000 cash and $5,000 Perkins Coie LLP law package

See Through – Our Vision is to Protect Yours

The Grandkids – Downsizing is Complicated: We Make it Simple

Pause – Put Your Phone on Pause

The Grandkids – Downsizing is Complicated: We Make it Simple

DolceBaby – Nurture with Nature: Planting a Future

But let’s be honest, they’re all winners after this experience. Or at least for surviving my boring talk on how to pitch.

Already looking forward to boring a whole new group of students to tears in 2025. If I’m invited.

