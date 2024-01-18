In memoriam: John Skelly

I just learned of the passing of John Skelly, who was an active member of the Portland startup community and who often took the opportunity to engage and share information about what was happening in the startup world via social media. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family through this challenging time.

Hi, my name is Liz and I am friends with the Skelly family. John “J.J.” Skelly passed away unexpectedly on the night of January 15th from a seizure. He was only 53 years old. A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, veteran, athlete, and entrepreneur, John leaves behind his wife, Kate Bereman-Skelly, and five children. Kate and the children are all in shock and can use this community of caring to support them during this difficult time. Kate will need help with funeral, transportation and other expenses as the family takes some time off to grieve. Any help you can offer is greatly appreciated and any additional funds will be used for the children’s educational expenses. Thank you so much for your contribution.

A serial founder with a list of concepts to his name, John will be missed.

If you have the wherewithal to do so, please consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign for John Skelly. And thank you to Dan Warner for sharing this difficult news.

