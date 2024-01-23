A successful Silicon Forest Tech Summit

Last weekend, hundreds of folks from throughout the Portland tech and startup community — affectionately known as the Silicon Forest — gathered for the launch of the Silicon Forest Tech Summit, an event designed to celebrate technology, the region, and the diversity of perspectives and lived experiences to be found here.

Despite the weather of the preceding week, folks managed to make it out to the event — in droves. Hundreds of participants listened to speakers, talked to exhibitors, and networked within one another throughout the afternoon.

As lead organizer Yoseph Ukbazghi shared on LinkedIn:

Wow, what a weekend! My cup is full Thanks to everyone who supported, participated, and attended in the first Silicon Forest Tech Summit: Harnessing the Power of Diversity by STEAM CIRCUIT We counted 386 people in attendance amongst the cold and ice – y’all really “weathered the storm” 😅 For many folks, amid the ever-evolving landscape of innovation, navigating potential career paths & entrepreneurship can often seem overwhelming. This event is not THE solution, but can be used as a catalysts and platform for folks to connect and share ideas in a safe space.

Speakers at the event included:

For more information on future gatherings, visit STEAM CIRCUIT.

BONUS CONTENT? As an added bonus(?), I’ll subject you to share the intro video I was asked to create for the event. Please proceed at your own risk.

