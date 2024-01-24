Oregon’s Agility Robotics named a startup “making robots a reality”

One of the most talked about startups in Oregon, Agility Robotics continues to garner attention and accolades from all over the place. And this time, that recognition is coming from none other than Bill Gates, the cofounder of Microsoft.

If we want robots to operate in our environments as seamlessly as possible, perhaps those robots should be modeled after people. That’s what Oregon-based Agility Robotics decided when creating Digit, what they call the “first human-centric, multi-purpose robot made for logistics work.” It’s roughly the same size as a person—it’s designed to work with people, go where we go, and operate in our workflows—but it’s able to carry much heavier loads and extend its “arms” to reach shelves we’d need ladders for.

