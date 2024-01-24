.

New podcast alert: Learn, Make, Learn

Rick Turoczy on January 24, 2024

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: podcasts are like blogs were at the turn of the century. It seems like everyone is starting one. Now, there’s a new Portland podcast focused on helping you make the things you make, better. Meet Learn, Make, Learn.

Learn, Make, Learn is two product geeks sharing qualitative & quantitative perspectives to help you make, better. Hosted by Ernest Kim and Joachim Groeger.

To subscribe, search on your favorite podcasting platform or visit Learn, Make, Learn.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Silicon Florist

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading