VanWa startup Digs raises $7 million from Oregon Venture Fund, Portland Seed Fund, and others

Fundraising is never easy. Especially these days. So it’s always nice to see local startups securing the capital they need to grow — and it’s even sweeter when local investors are part of those rounds. That’s what happened with Vancouver, Washington, startup Digs, which announced $7 million in new funding led by Oregon Venture Fund with Portland Seed Fund also in the mix.

“It’s fantastic to have proven investors like OVF and Legacy lead our seed round and partner in helping us navigate all the challenges accompanying rapid growth,” said Digs CEO and co-founder Ryan Fink told TechCrunch. “Bringing on additional seasoned experience building and scaling consumer technology will ensure our ability to continue to grow efficiently and accelerate our marketplace strategy.”

According to GeekWire:

The 2-year-old company is an AI-powered collaboration platform for builders and homeowners that organizes documents, provides communication tools, and generates 3D digital versions of homes, among other features. The startup, which generates revenue with a software-as-a-service model, raised a separate $7 million round less than a year ago. It now serves users in all 50 states.

Portland Business Journal does the math for you and shares the list of investors:

This latest capital brings the company’s total funding to $14 million. This round was led by Oregon Venture Fund and Legacy Capital Ventures. Existing investors Fuse, Flying Fish, Betaworks and Portland Seed Fund also participated. Additionally, the startup brought on Deepwater Asset Management.

VentureBeat also covered the news, highlighting:

Described as simply as possible, Digs is essentially a “Google Docs” combined with Figma, the collaborative design platform, for homebuilding plans and information.

For more information, visit Digs.

