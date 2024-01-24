Oregon Venture Fund to showcase local AI startups

Interested in getting a better handle on what’s happening around town in the world of AI…? Get ready to be happy. Oregon Venture Fund is bringing together a gathering to highlight some of the AI companies in our midst on February 13, 2024.

​​OVF is excited to kick off the first PDX AI Demo Night to showcase the AI products coming from the founder and engineering community through lightening demos + Q&A. ​

Participating companies are:

Hosted at coworking space Kiln, the event is free. But space is limited.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit “PDX AI Demo Night.” Or get some AI on AI virtuous cycle going by talking to Rosie about the event.

