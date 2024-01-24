Developing news: eBay to lay off 1000 employees. No word yet on how that impacts the Portland office.

Just caught this developing eBay layoff story and wanted to give you a heads up, given their presence in Portland. More details as they emerge.

According to eBay:

The most significant and toughest of these decisions is to reduce our current workforce by approximately 1,000 roles or an estimated 9% of full-time employees. Additionally, we plan to scale back the number of contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months. These are not actions we take lightly — and we recognize the impact they will have on all eBayers. We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy.