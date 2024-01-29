UpStart Collective provides additional details on expansion plans

A few days ago, I shared some snippets from the UpStart Collective podcast that hinted at the potential for an upcoming expansion and “fund” — although details were limited. Now, more details have emerged, so I wanted to make sure that you had the latest and greatest.

“We keep talking about the expansion of the UpStart,” said Josh Carter, cofounder of UpStart Collective. “Yes, we are expanding into the westside, but we’re expanding into a very small space at the old PSU Business Accelerator building on SW Corbett. We have a small space there. So founders will have the opportunity to go to the westside or come here to the eastside. That’s temporary, as we figure out what the larger space will be. [I] want to clarify… we don’t have anything signed yet. So there’s no 70,000 sq ft coming online. We don’t know what’s going to happen with that yet. So stay tuned.

“The other part was we mentioned ‘the fund’ a couple of times… We’ve been coy about it, not private about it. It’s a venture studio not a fund. The difference being that a venture fund has deal flow that they have to get from external channels… Venture studio is more like we build these things inside… We build the deal flow internally. We build wraparound services… with Graybox ideally.

“So stay tuned for both of those… It’s a little premature to call it what it is, just yet.”

For more details, listen to the UpStart Collective podcast:

