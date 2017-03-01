Interested in the video game industry in Oregon? Game On

Like many folks in Oregon, the video game community is creative, passionate, and, well, aggressively humble. But once a year, Oregon Games Organization takes the opportunity to make a little more noise than usual. To talk about what’s happening. And to celebrate some of the amazing folks in this community. It’s time for Game On.

Game On is the Oregon Game Organization (OGO)’s annual celebration of games and new technology. This year, OGO and TAO have teamed up to bring you several presentations on Oregon games, where games are meeting enterprise, and a wide array interactive gaming stations and demos showcasing regional companies and their work. Our evening will begin with demos, drinks & hors d’oeuvres, followed by several local companies sharing their current work and what is on the horizon for gaming. We will wrap up the evening by sharing additional hand-picked demos to educate and entertain all attendees of Game On.

The event will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017, at New Relic. Doors open at 6:00PM. The cost to attend is $20.

For more information, please visit Game On.

[Full disclosure: I am an advisor to OGO and I am on the TAO board.]

