Clouds rolling back in: Portland’s Cloudability returns to the Pearl District

While I don’t generally cover real estate sort of things, this one motivated me to post. Because it continues the long line of startups in Portland occupying the same space at the corner of NW 11th and NW Flanders in the Pearl. This time, the company filling the space will be Cloudability.

Mike Rogoway at The Oregonian shares details on some of the previous inhabitants of the space:

It’s moving next month from its current headquarters downtown to spacious new offices in the Pearl District, in a building at Northwest 11th Avenue and Flanders Street that played a key role in Portland’s high-tech renaissance. The office previously housed a number of prominent Portland companies – Ziba Design, Urban Airship, Simple and Opal, among others.

Perhaps more importantly to our community, Cloudability’s new home has previously served as an event space and meeting place for any number of events in town. Creating a much needed center of gravity for the community. And with a community minded company like Cloudability taking the reins, I have to assume that it will likely once again serve as that kind of hub for Portland startups.

“Everyone in the Portland startup community has always been supportive of Cloudability,” said cofounder and CEO Mat Ellis. “We’re very much looking forward to returning the favor by opening our doors to this amazing community that has always given us so much.”

Now, I can’t help but be curious as to who is going to move into the soon-to-be-former Cloudability space above Public Domain.

For more information, visit The Oregonian or the Portland Business Journal.

[Full disclosure: Cloudability is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

