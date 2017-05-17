Meet Ruth Miles, Oregon’s small business advocate

One of the biggest challenges of being a startup is that you never have enough time to get everything done. So it’s always nice to have an advocate on your side. Someone who is watching out for you when you don’t have time to do so. But how do you find those advocates?

Luckily, you’ve got folks like Stephen Green at Townsquared. They’re like a startup and small business advocate that helps you find other advocates. Like Ruth Miles, the small business advocate for the state of Oregon.

We called up the State of Oregon’s Small Business Advocate, Ruth Miles, and she said she was game to be the first one to come forward and talk with Townsquared’s members. Our “Ask Townsquared” event series will be all about bridging the gap between small businesses and the folks working so hard to support them in the public sector. Ruth works collaboratively with small businesses, nonprofits, state and local government to help streamline and improve Oregon’s business climate. She brings a unique combination of public and private sector experience to her work in the Secretary’s Office of Small Business Assistance. With 18 years of experience running small businesses, Ruth understands first-hand the challenges that entrepreneurs face.

Interested in hanging out with Ruth and asking her some questions? Cool. You’re invited to join Ruth and Townsquared, this Friday, May 19 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Wildfang.

