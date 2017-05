While it’s no Wendy’s chicken nuggets tweet, a tweet by Michael Hill still has the potential to do some good for local nonprofit PIGSquad.

All you have to do is retweet, this:

Between now and end of June, every RT this gets I'll give a dime to @PIGSquad. $0.50 for every new follower I get (388 now). Up to $1000. — Michael Hill (@wildparadox) May 25, 2017

Here’s to all of those dimes rolling in…

