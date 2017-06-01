Looking for early stage funding? Look to Cascade Angels

While Oregon still has a ways to go in terms of building a self sustaining startup ecosystem, any number of folks have been doing an impressive job of building up our early stage funding resources throughout the state. And one of those groups of early stage investors, Cascade Angels, is looking for some more companies in which to invest.

Cascade Angels Fund is now in its fourth year. The Fund’s mission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by Julie Harrelson, an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community. She was recently named “Woman of the Year” by the Bend Chamber.

“We’ve had two application periods so far and are in the process of reviewing the deals in front of us. We welcome any company to check out our application process on Gust and apply for funding if they meet the criteria,” said Julie. “Our focus continues to be on generating returns for investors, while also positively impacting job creation and economic development in our region.”

The application period closes June 15, 2017.

For more information or to apply, visit Cascade Angels.

Also, while you’re getting around to completing applications, maybe consider completing your 1776 Challenge Cup Portland application, as well.

Like this: Like Loading...