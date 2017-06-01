What would you want in a online resource for Portland startups?

You know me, I’m always a fan of people who stop talking about doing something and actually start doing something. Even if other folks have tried to do that something before. So when a group of folks approached me with the idea of creating an online resource for startups in our community, what did I say?

That’s right. Go do it.

We’re looking to build a website that unifies startup resources and tools into a single place with the ultimate goal of being the go to site for startups who need solutions to help progress their products and businesses.

They’re moving along quickly on the project. But they don’t want to just plow ahead without your feedback. So here’s your chance to do that.

Please take a few moments to answer this survey. And to be in the loop on future development.

Like this: Like Loading...