Why small is huge

For many of us, our day to day is focused on very small early stage companies. Sometimes those companies are our own. Sometimes those are companies we know. Those companies we patronize. And those companies we try to help. But all of us could use a reminder about how powerful small businesses are. How important they are to our economy. And how much our support of them can mean.

Enter Stephen Green.

You should watch this talk. And when you’re done, please join all of us in Portland in promising to #cheatmore.

Like this: Like Loading...