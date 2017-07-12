Who’s hiring in Portland?

It’s been a long, long time since I’ve taken the chance to feature Portland tech and startup jobs from the Silicon Florist job board. I mean, there’s a listing that comes out every week in the Silicon Florist newsletter. But seriously, who has time for email? So I thought I’d put up a post. You know, to make it easier on all of you job seekers.
- Cambia Health Solutions is looking for a Digital Traffic Coordinator
- CartHook needs an Inbound Sales/Success person
- eROI could use an Account Manager and a Project Manager
- Expensify wants a Sales Generalist and a Success Coach
- Metal Toad is seeking a Client Services Manager
- NWEA is hiring a Chief Executive Officer
- Stackery is hiring a Senior Frontend Engineer and a Senior Node.js Engineer
- The Whiskey Wash needs a Sales / Account Director
- Want to work remotely? Bidsketch is hiring a Front-end Developer
And if you’re looking for someone, please feel free to post your job openings.