It’s never too early to start thinking about science. And hacking.

While PDX Maker Week is still a ways off, recent discussions around RSVPs and attendance have motivated me to start promoting events early and often. Rather than waiting until the last minute. That’s why I wanted to take the opportunity to share an event taking place in collaboration with Maker Week, Science Hack Day Portland.

Science Hack Day is a two-day-all-night event where anyone excited about making weird, silly or serious things with science comes together in the same physical space to see what they can prototype within 24 consecutive hours. The mission of Science Hack Day is to get excited and make things with science. Designers, developers, scientists and anyone excited about making things with science are welcome to attend – no experience in science or hacking is necessary, just an insatiable curiosity. The event is entirely free to attend, organized by volunteers, and supported via sponsors. People organically form multidisciplinary teams over the course of a weekend: particle physicists team up with designers, marketers join forces with rocket scientists, writers collaborate with molecular biologists, and developers partner with school kids. Science Hack Day is inherently about mashing up ideas, mediums, industries and people to create sparks for future ideas, collaborations and inspirations to launch from. To date, there have been over 60 Science Hack Day events across 22 countries around the globe and dozens more are being planned.

Cool, right? Well Portland’s own version of Science Hack Day takes place September 9-10, 2017 at Portland State University. It is free to attend. And everyone is welcome, regardless of how hard they science on a regular basis.

For more information or to, ahem, RSVP, please visit Science Hack Day Portland.

