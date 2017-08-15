Jaguar Land Rover Tech Incubator reveals two companies in cohort 7

When you have a rolling schedule, you get to make startup cohort announcements twice as often. And such is the case with Portland’s Jaguar Land Rover Tech Incubator, who just announced the 7th cohort of companies going through the incubator.

On July 24th, Tyfone and SIMPLENIGHT joined us at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Incubator, making up our seventh cohort since launching last year. With one company working to increase data security, and the other focused on personalizing consumer experiences, these startups are working on issues that directly impact our customers today.

For more information, see the JRL Tech Incubator blog post.

