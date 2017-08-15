With the solar eclipse looming, it seemed like the perfect time to promote PitchBlack

Okay okay. So I know that’s a bit of a stretch. The solar eclipse isn’t going to make it pitch black around here. But I’m never one to shy away from the opportunity for a punny headline. Plus, I promised that I would start giving you more of a heads up about awesome events around town. So there’s that, too.

Ahem.

In more important and serious news… the third edition of PitchBlack is coming up at the end of the month. And you’re invited.

What’s PitchBlack?

This event is the brainchild of Stephen Green @PDXStephenG, economist, entrepreneur & strong advocate of CHEATING to support small businesses. By day he is the Community Manager for Townsquared where he is engaging area small businesses to support each other and share knowledge. Stephen, along with others in the community have been looking to spread broader narratives about black founders locally. Ten entrepreneurs will get five minutes to pitch the audience and then three minutes of questions about their idea. After the last pitcher has answered questions from the audience, attendees will then vote for the three (3) winners who will split the prize money equally.

The event will be held August 30, 2017 at Instrument starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are $22, all of which goes to the prize money for the winning founders. And if you’re interested in sponsoring, opportunities to do so are still available.

For more information or to RSVP, visit 3rd Annual PitchBlack: Black Entrepreneur Pitch Contest.

