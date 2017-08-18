Future tech, part of this nutritious Portland Business Journal Power Breakfast

It’s no secret that Portland likes its shiny new technology. We’re among the earliest of adopters and the most curious of hobbyists with all sorts of newfangled stuff. And that means that once a technology enters the popular lexicon, we tend to be fairly well phrased in its applications and potential. So when it comes to technology like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence, folks in Portland have a great deal to say. And they’ll be doing exactly that during the next Portland Business Journal Power Breakfast.

As the real world begins to converge with the digital world and technology expands, Portland strives to emerge as a leader in the tech industry. We have three talented panelist to help dissect this intricate industry and explore the mysterious world of virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Joining us on August 24th we have Doug Gould, Partner Executive of Microsoft, Tawny Schlieski, Founder and President of Oregon Story Board and Billy Vinton, Creative Director and Co-Founder of dotdotdash. Read more about these inventive panelists below and register today for this one of a kind Power Breakfast exploring the force behind Portland’s technology scene and diving deep in VR, AR and AI!

If that piques your interest, you’ll need to buy a ticket to attend. The cost is $45 per seat. Unless you live in a different reality where you like to pay more by buying tickets in bulk. Then you can buy a table—or tables—at $60 per seat.

The event will be held the morning of August 24, 2017, starting at 7:30AM, at the Sentinel Hotel.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Business Journal Power Breakfast.

[Full disclosure: Doug and Billy are PIE alums. I cofounded Oregon Story Board with Tawny.]

Like this: Like Loading...