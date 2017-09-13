Who’s hiring in Portland?

We continue to see new companies starting up in Portland. New companies expanding into Portland. And some even choosing to relocate their headquarters here. But be they homegrown or imports, in the startup world, everyone still seems to be hiring. And even a few established corporations are getting in on the action.
Here are a few folks with open jobs:
- AskNicely would love to find a Inside Sales Rep – SaaS and VP, a Customer Success & Advocacy, and a Customer Success Manager
- Avea Solutions needs a Software Engineer
- BeFunky is seeking a Senior Front End Developer
- Cloudability has several roles open, including Senior Software Engineer – Java, Senior Operations Engineer, and Senior Software Engineer
- CrowdStreet wants a Technical Support Engineer
- Gather Fitness is screaming for a SENIOR INTERFACE ENGINEER
- Koan is looking for a Senior Mobile JS Engineer
- Prialto is seeking Associate Engagement Manager
- RealCrowd could use an Office Manager
- Stackery is after a Senior Frontend Engineer (ReactJS)
- Thinkful needs a JavaScript Web Development Bootcamp Mentor
- ThinkShout could use a Technical Architect
- TriMet wants a Senior Systems Engineer
- Umpqua Bank could use a Content Manager
