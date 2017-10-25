It’s getting to be that time of year. That time when you start looking back on what you’ve accomplished. And start looking forward to what you want to be doing in the future. Where you assess your progress. And set some new goals for yourself…. Or maybe I’m just overthinking it and you’re just tired of your current job. Or your current town. Or whatever.

Well, whatever the case, if you’re looking for a new gig in Portland, here are some awesome opportunities to make that dream a reality:

Are you a company that’s searching for talent? Post your job to the Silicon Florist job board. Or thumb through some amazing potential employees.

Like this: Like Loading...