Switching it up: 1 Million Cups Portland changes format to better serve community

Of the many things I love about the Portland startup community, one of my favorite things is how we’re more than willing to try models that have worked in other places. But if that model doesn’t work for us? We’ll switch it up. Which is exactly what’s happening with 1 Million Cups Portland.

With the number of events happening in Portland any given week, it can be difficult to fit everything in. 1MC PDX has taken note of this dynamic and is looking to make sure folks are getting the most value out of the gathering.

We have found a way to support and activate this group in a more meaningful and impactful way while recognizing all our busy schedules. Moving forward, effective immediately, 1 million cups PDX will reduce our gatherings from weekly to bi-monthly. We will meet on the 2nd Wednesday of the month for presentations and on the last Wednesday of the month for founders forum.

For more information or to RSVP, visit 1 Million Cups Portland.

