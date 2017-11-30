Know an amazing founder or startup type who happens to be a woman? Please nominate her

Throughout my career, I’ve been incredibly lucky to be surrounded by amazing founders, mentors, and peers. Many of whom happened to be women. And all of whom rarely received the recognition or accolades they deserve. That’s why it’s always nice to see efforts to raise the visibility of businesswomen. Like the Portland Business Journal’s Women of Influence awards.

The Portland Business Journal is proud to announce the 15th annual Women of Influence awards program. This award is designed to honor the region’s most influential business women. We’re looking for women from every industry and profession; women who’ve made a difference in their communities, blazed a trail for the rest of us and are leaving a mark on the Pacific Northwest community. A nominee should be an established business leader with a strong record of innovation in her field, outstanding performance in her business and/or a clear track record of meaningful community involvement. Nominations will be judged on three criteria: professional accomplishments, community leadership, as well as awards and milestones. Each of these should be addressed in the nomination.

Sounds pretty startup relevant to me. And I’d love to see a bunch of folks from the Portland startup community recognized. So here’s how you can help: nominate women you know. Nominations are due by January 19, 2018.

For more information or to submit your nominations, visit Portland Business Journal’s Women of Influence 2018.

