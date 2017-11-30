It’s not too early to think about 2018: TechfestNW PitchfestNW applications due January 9

As a founder, you’re always looking for opportunities to promote your company. And locally, there are few opportunities as big as PitchfestNW, the pitch competition held as part of TechfestNW, Portland’s largest homegrown tech event. Plus, you get a free pass to the event.

It is free to apply to PitchfestNW. If accepted, you’ll receive a ticket to TechfestNW and will be included in the pitch competition, where you will pitch to a panel of investors and industry leaders. Accepted startups will also be given the opportunity to upgrade to PitchfestNW Amplified. Amplified gives you a table at the Startup Showcase to introduce your business to investors and TechfestNW attendees, two additional tickets to TechfestNW, pitch training, exclusive party invites, inclusion in the conference program, and more!

Applications are due January 9, 2018. There is no fee to apply. And it’s open to startups from around the world. (And a great excuse to visit Portland, Oregon.)

TFNW will be held April 5-6, 2018.

For more information or to apply, visit PitchfestNW.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW and I still advise on the event.]

Like this: Like Loading...