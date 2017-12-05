REMINDER: Attend TiE Pitch Oregon 2017 on December 7

Rick Turoczy on December 5, 2017

It’s no secret that I love a good startup pitch event. And I love them even more when I’m introduced to amazing new companies. If you’re the same way, then you’re definitely going to want to grab a ticket for TiE Pitch Oregon the morning of December 7, 2017.

Companies pitching include:

Concept Finalists

  • Allgo
  • Chromatec
  • Dorsum
  • Glu Health
  • Voot

Seed/Bootstrap Finalists

  • Additive Care
  • Mission Limelight
  • NexGarden
  • JULVIA Technologies
  • RocketML

The event begins at 9:00AM on December 7 at the Melody Ballroom. Tickets are $15 for TiE Members and $35 for everyone else.

For more information or to RSVP, visit TiE Pitch Oregon 2017.

