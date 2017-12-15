Alexa, how can I learn more about developing solutions for you?

If you haven’t talked to voice activated artificial intelligence by now, I’d be kinda surprised. You’ve got Siri, Alexa, Cortana… they’re all over the place. And always listening. But let’s be honest… they don’t always do what you want them to do. So if you’ve got an idea on how they could be better but you feel like you could use some guidance, you might be interested in Alexa Dev Day in Portland.

Alexa Dev Days are free, interactive events from Amazon and sponsored by Intel. Engage in hands-on sessions where you will learn to create voice experiences and hear the latest on UI design and industry trends. Join us for training sessions, workshops, live demos, and networking with Alexa experts and your peers.

The event takes place Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at the Left Bank Annex. There will be learning opportunities as well as some time for hacking on the Amazon platform. And time to demo what you’ve been building.

For more information or to register, visit Alexa Dev Day in Portland.

Like this: Like Loading...