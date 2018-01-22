Got a podcast in mind? Stream PDX wants to help you get it online

Like many potentially awesome things, the proof is often in the pudding. Or podcasting. Or something. And stuff. Ahem. Let me start again… Ideas are a dime a dozen. Turning that great idea into something meaningful, however, takes the ability to execute. Podcasts are no different. And luckily, there’s a resource like Stream PDX that can help you turn those podcast ideas into podcast realities.

Applications are currently open for the Stream PDX Podcast Fellowship.

Throughout the course of the fellowship program, Fellows will work closely with Stream PDX staff to receive audio engineering, editing, and publishing support to record and publish a season of their podcast from February through April 2018. To apply for this fellowship, you should have an idea for a podcast that you want to produce. If you’ll be interviewing other people, you should have an idea of who you will talk to or how you’ll find those people.

Applications close on January 31, 2018.

For more information or to get your podcast on the air, visit Stream PDX Podcast Fellowship.

Like this: Like Loading...