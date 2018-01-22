Talking transportation: Business for a Better Portland discusses creative approaches to congestion

Historically, Portland’s transportation system and lack of congestion have served as hallmarks of effective metropolitan planning. But as an ever increasing population puts additional strain on our existing infrastructure, it’s going to take some creative approaches to resolve congestion in an affordable and equitable way. And business has a role to play. That’s why Business for a Better Portland is hosting a discussion about Portland’s transportation future.

[W]e’ll explore why it’s critical for businesses to engage in our region’s transportation challenges and how BBPDX members can make a difference. Big challenges call for bold visions and solutions oriented collaborations. We look forward to seeing you on January 30 and exploring how we can work together to create a more efficient and equitable transportation system for Portland.

The event will be held January 30, 2018, at Urbanite. It is free to BBPDX members who RSVP. Tickets for nonmembers are available for $25.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland’s Transportation Future: Business Stepping Up To The Challenge.

[Full disclosure: I am an advisor to Business for a Better Portland.]

