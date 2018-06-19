After a brief hiatus, XOXO is back… and bigger and better than ever

If you’ve been around Portland and, well, the Internet for any amount of time, you’ve likely heard rumblings about XOXO, the experimental festival for independent internet artists and creatives that—from the start—was a must-attend event. And even as it grew exponentially, the unique festival remained true to its founding roots which kept folks coming back—and looking forward—year after year.

Then, just like that, it was gone. Until now.

After a year away, XOXO returns for the sixth time with our biggest, most experimental festival yet. Join some of the most empathetic and creative people in art and technology for the event The Verge calls “the internet‘s best festival.”

The event will take place September 6-9, 2018, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. As part of the four-day festival, the video arcade and tabletop game days will return. They will also feature a storytelling, comics, film & animation, and art+code.

You must apply to attend. If selected, you’ll have 48 hours to buy a ticket. Tickets are $500, but subsidies are available.

For more information or to apply for a ticket, visit XOXO.

