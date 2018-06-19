Could the Internet of Things be the next viable market for Portland startups? The Rigado IoT Edge-as-a-Service platform hints at potential

Every once in a while, you get to be present to witness the establishment of a widespread platform. A platform that provides the means of making a market. Sometimes, it’s the first to market—like the iPhone or Roku. Sometimes, it’s a fast follower—like Microsoft Explorer or Google. We’ve seen it happen time and time again. With the Web and Mobile and Streaming Media. But it’s rare to see that happen locally.

And I hate to be overly optimistic (he says, lowering his rose colored glasses), but maybe, just maybe, we’re seeing that happen with Edge-as-a-Service for the Internet of Things with local startup Rigado.

I tried to get my head around what they’re doing. Because it is—seriously—cutting edge. And those examples above were about the best I could do. But suffice it to say that Rigado, following a rich history of Portland platform companies, is on the track of creating the platform that could potentially inform IoT as we know it. Both B2B. And B2B2C.

And I’m not the only one who thinks that. A number of investors seem to think that too.

“Rigado’s rapid growth, fueled by its unique hands-on understanding of the challenges posed by Commercial IoT is impressive,” said Len Jordan, Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group. “Our investment in Rigado is a reflection of its proven ability to address a significant market need through Edge-as-a-Service solutions that deliver substantial ROI for teams deploying large-scale IoT applications.”

And here’s what other outlets had to say, today:

Is this a glimpse into the next market for Portland? We’ll just have to wait and see.

For more information, visit Rigado. Also? They’re hiring. Like, a lot.

