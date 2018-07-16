REMINDER: Chatting serverless with Kelsey Hightower, Google Cloud, tonight

It’s OSCON week in Portland. Which means our usually jam-packed meetup schedule is even more jam-packed than usual. There are any number of events happening around town to showcase Portland to the visiting open source types. And if you’re looking for something to do tonight, Portland startup Stackery has you covered. They’re hosting a fireside chat on serverless with Kelsey Hightower of Google Cloud.

I'll be speaking at the PDX Serverless meetup tonight! This will be a fireside chat with tons of Q/A from the audience. https://t.co/ZdJaUoRI1b — Kelsey Hightower (@kelseyhightower) July 16, 2018

Join us for a drinks and light snacks as we kick off OSCON with this fireside chat community event (open to all, no need to be an OSCON attendee!) with Kelsey Hightower and Nate Taggart. Nate and Kelsey will be exploring the impact, trends, and future of serverless from the perspective of both cloud providers and the developer community. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

The event is being held tonight, July 16, 2018, at Puppet, starting at 5:45PM. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Serverless Fireside Chat with Kelsey Hightower.

Like this: Like Loading...