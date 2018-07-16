Banking on the Vancouver startup community: North Bank Innovations

Vancouver, Washington—our neighbors directly to the north—have gone by any number of names and descriptions over the years. As has the startup community in the ‘Couv’ and its supporting organizations. But all of that may change, now that they’ve revealed an identity designed to serve as the front door for the Vancouver startup community. Meet North Bank Innovations.

The core of a startup ecosystem is its people. These people connect around visionary ideas to create startups. These startups need the information, connections and capital to grow to their potential. North Bank Innovations is the core organization designed to connect the community, educate the community, inspire the community and create growth.

Every day we meet new exceptional people in our region who need support, guidance and, opportunities to build an amazing vibrant business culture in the region. We are committed to events, programs and a very active involvement to make this happen.