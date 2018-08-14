Still running, still giving back: 4K 4Charity Run shifts dates to honor the legacy of Sam Blackman

While I don’t run — I played keeper — I recognize that there are a lot of folks out there who do. Sometimes, even for fun. And while grokking that concept is completely beyond me, who am I to prevent you from running, having fun, and giving to a good cause? Because that’s exactly what the 4K 4Charity is designed to do.

The 4th annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run PDX takes place at 3:00 pm on August 29 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. This unique event unifies the City of Portland by rallying the tech community and local businesses around a great cause. For the second year in a row, all proceeds benefit Rosemary Anderson High School and KairosPDX. These two nonprofit organizations focus on delivering high quality, equitable education to the underserved youth in our community.

The original concept for the 4K 4Charity was created by then Portland startup Elemental Technologies — now AWS Elemental — and its cofounder Sam Blackman, a steward and champion of the Portland startup community whom we, as a community, tragically lost, roughly a year ago.

To honor Sam’s memory and vision, the organizing team has moved the date up, this year:

We are shifting the date to honor the legacy of Sam Blackman, co-founder of AWS Elemental and the 4K 4Charity Fun Run. This event supports Sam’s conviction that a thriving community provides equal and high-quality educational opportunities to all kids, and his commitment to helping young people who have been historically marginalized and disenfranchised.

For more information or to register, visit 4K 4Charity.

