Looking to get more outdoorsy? PackDen may help you find a pack with which to run

In a day and age where so many startups seem to be automating frivolous things or making stuff that only makes us lazier than we already are, it’s always refreshing to find startups that are striving to make us better and healthier. Like Portland startup PackDen.

All of these disconnected mediums scattered across the interwebs, a patchwork of functionality — oy! I couldn’t help but think there must be a better, more cohesive way to do this. And so, the seedling idea of PackDen was born! Wouldn’t it be neat if we could build a platform that proactively connects people to one another so they can adventure outdoors? The wilderness wanderers, the outdoor adventurers, the first-time hikers, the newbie moms wanting to hike with other moms, the dog lovers, the “nontraditional” hikers…all the humans! PackDen was born as a platform that puts community first, but since then it has continued to evolve into a multifunctional platform that does so much more! We love the outdoors and want to help eliminate the barriers to entry so that everyone can get outside and explore. We want to connect people to one another and the gear they need to get outdoors.

So if you’re interested in getting into the great outdoors more, you might consider following along on the journey.

And somehow, I can’t help but think this might be an amazing partnering opportunity for the new Omni Portland outpost, what with all of those tents and whatnot in storage. Just a thought.

For more information, visit PackDen.

