Downright neighborly: TechCrunch Disrupt SF offers a discount to Oregon startups

Over the years, any number of Portland startups have taken the stage for TechCrunch Disrupts. CPUsage, Glider, and Vault, among others. (And oddly enough, two of those three got acquired.) So when TechCrunch comes knocking, looking for more Oregon startups, I’m always happy to help spread the word.

Get your company on the map with a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package at TechCrunch’s Disrupt SF conference this September. As part of your exhibitor package, you’ll get access to CrunchMatch (TechCrunch’s investor to founder matching program) a table in Startup Alley with two attend tickets, and the chance to pitch on the Disrupt Stage in front of millions of viewers.

Not interested in getting the chance to pitch? That’s cool. Tickets are still available if you’d simply like to attend and rub shoulders with a who’s who of the startup world.

And even better news? Whether you want to exhibit or simply attend, you can save 15% on both options by using the discount code “OREGON” at checkout.

For more information, visit TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.

