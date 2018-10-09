Portland startup Tali talks their way to a win at the Clio’s inaugural Launch//Code competition

As every startup knows, entering startups competitions can be a dubious concept. But when you manage to win, all that dubiousness tends to fade away. So one would figure that Portland startup Tali is feeling pretty good about entering the Clio Launch//Code competition. Which landed them the $100,000 prize from the legal billing software provider.

A panel of four judges chose Tali for its functionality and impact, innovation and user experience. The app allows lawyers to use voice commands to automatically keep track of billable time. Launched in 2017, Tali also works with Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices, as well as Cortana and Google Assistant.

For more, see “Voice-activated time-tracking assistant Tali wins $100k in Clio’s Launch//Code competition.”

