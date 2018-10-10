Calling all coworking Cascadians: Working at WeWork locations in the Pacific Northwest just got way more accessible

Call it the Pacific Northwest. Call it Cascadia. Call it… um… uh… oh yeah, the I-5 corridor. Call it even more things. Call it whatever you want. But if you want to work at a WeWork in our backyard? Well, things just got a whole lot easier. With the WeWork Cascadia Passport.

The goal of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor is to build a stronger, more interconnected ecosystem from Portland to Seattle to Vancouver that will empower the Cascadia region as a whole to thrive, grow and compete globally. Each city is already home to global business leaders and pioneers of innovation. Each city already serves as a key gateway between North America and the Pacific Rim. Yet while each city stands strongly on their own, the surest path to solidify and expand upon these gains is to build a more interconnected Cascadia that is stronger than our individual parts. The future is brighter together.

This isn’t a new concept. We’ve had any number of conversations over the years about highlighting the benefits of the region. Where from Vancouver BC to Bend we all share a number of similar qualities. With each town having its own unique benefits. And now coworking space WeWork is making their locations in the region even more accessible.

“We created Founders’ Co-op and Techstars Seattle because we believe the Cascadia region is home to some of the world’s most talented founders,” said Chris DeVore, Seattle startup community mainstay and active early stage Portland investor. “We’re thrilled to see a global innovation leader like WeWork recognize the importance of this regional corridor by creating a program specifically to serve the Pacific Northwest community.”

The Cascadia Passport project provides 24/7 access to any of WeWork’s 20+ locations across Cascadia, from Portland to Seattle to Vancouver, a free Hot Desk membership for six months, 10 hours of conference room/private meeting space use per month, access to business services available only to WeWork members, and access to the WeWork Member Network App, which connects users to over 270,000 members worldwide.

Sound interesting? For more information or to apply, visit WeWork Cascadia Passport.

Like this: Like Loading...