An opportunity to explore another WeWork in Portland

When it comes to Portland coworking, it’s a story of constant growth. And new players entering the game. But you have to take notice when the leading company in coworking, worldwide, continues to invest in Portland. So if you’re a startup looking for a workspace and you want to check out the newest WeWork, I’ve got some good news.

WeWork is having a grand opening for its latest property in the Power+Light Building.

Get ready break out your best monster mash at our Halloween-themed affair featuring some of our favorite local organizations. Underdog Railroad Rescue will showcase adoptable dogs dressed in their All Hallows’ Eve best, WeWork member, Rendered.co will screen print custom tees on site, and Emily Katz of Modern Macrame will create a live installation to be raffled off at the end of the night. Enjoy drinks from Stoller Winery, Deschutes Brewery and Buffalo Trace Whiskey, bites from Verde Cocina and Sizzle Pie, and dance to tunes from DJ Kid Forever during this can’t miss event!

It all takes place on Thursday, October 25, 2018, from 6:00PM – 9:00PM at 920 SW 6th Ave.

For more information or to RSVP, visit the WeWork Power+Light Building Opening Party.

