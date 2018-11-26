Start practicing your 2019 pitch: TechfestNW PitchfestNW 2019 applications are open

Now that you’re all rested up from the long weekend and maybe an overindulgence in tryptophan, it’s time to make that last sprint toward the end of the year. Much of which means preparing for next year. And events. And pitches. So now would be a good time to get that application for TechfestNW PitchfestNW 2019 submitted.

We're back! And we're gearing up for next year, starting with #PitchfestNW. Are you a startup? Apply for the chance to compete and present to investors and all TFNW now: https://t.co/1j0eXNzm21 — TechFestNW (@tfnw) November 20, 2018

Applications are due December 21, 2018. It is free to apply. PitchfestNW takes place April 4-5, 2019.

For more information or to apply, visit TechfestNW PitchfestNW 2019 applications.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW and I continue to advise on the event.]

