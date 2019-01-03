Start the new year with a Startup Weekend… and a road trip

I’ve always had a deep appreciation for the Startup Weekend format. Why? Because in my mind it serves two valuable purposes, really quickly. One one hand, it rapidly unvarnishes the whole startup mystique for would-be entrepreneurs without them actually making the leap. On the other, it’s a great way of identifying those individuals who have the grit and hustle to be great founders.

So it should come as no surprise that I always recommend folks attend a Startup Weekend as a means of dipping their proverbial toes in the water. Which brings me to this post… If you’re thinking about starting a company, you should attend Startup Weekend Eugene as a way to dip your toe in the water before you make the leap.

Not familiar with Startup Weekend? Here’s the gist.

Cool, right? So you should consider heading down to Eugene for their Startup Weekend on the weekend of January 18, 2019. Because spending 54 hours test driving startup life is a great way to test your idea, your market, and your stamina.

For participants, tickets are $85. If you’d just like to see the end results, you can attend the pitches on Sunday for $15.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Startup Weekend Eugene.

