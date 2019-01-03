It never fails: Time for another rendition of Fail Talks at FailPDX.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times. But I keep saying it because I believe it. You can learn far more from stories of failure than you can from stories of success. And nowhere is that more true than the wonderful world of startups. That’s why I’m really happy to hear that FailPDX is back with a new rendition of Fail Talks.

FailPDX is a group where failure is embraced. As entrepreneurs we often become disillusioned by all of the success stories, but never talk about all of our failures. FailPDX was created out of direct response to a lot of the meetups and conferences that seemed to be focused on all of the good things about being part of startup and taking chances. The truth is, success is a unicorn. FailPDX was created to remind people that failure is inevitable. This group is a place where everyone can come together to listen and share their failure stories. This group is open to everyone. You do not need to be an entrepreneur or founder to attend. If you have any questions feel free to message us or send us an email.

Speakers are still in flux. But I do have a few details. And I made a New Year’s resolution to give you more heads up on upcoming events.

So with that in mind, I do know that it will be held at Cloudability on January 23, 2019. And that it will start around 7:00PM.

To get additional details or to RSVP, visit FailPDX.

