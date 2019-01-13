A little light startup reading for your Sunday

You can’t swing a dead term sheet without hitting thousands of posts on “how to be a better founder.” Most of which contain largely unusable advice or set unattainable expectations for anyone to adopt. Founder or otherwise.

And that’s why I really liked this post from Andreessen Horowitz on startup learnings from Chris Dixon. Because it focuses on both the founder and the idea — but also the community that surrounds that founder.

The outcome for any startup will increasingly be determined by access to networks of people and resources. If a startup has a choice between (1) just money and (2) money plus access to these networks, is it wise to choose the latter. Because startups most compete in an Extremistan environment (i.e., winner-take-all or winner-take-most-all) even the smallest advantage can end up topping the balance of success and cumulative advantage to one company.

Worth a read, if you’ve got a few minutes to spare.

